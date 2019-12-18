ALBANY -- A 20-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys accused in the August slaying of a teenage girl were among the suspects arrested in a Wednesday-morning roundup by the Albany Police Department police officials announced at a news conference Wednesday.
Officers also took into custody a suspect in a convenience store robbery and made arrests on weapons and fraud charges.
Myles Banks, 20, of 412 Florence Drive; Ricardo Oliver Jr., and Derek Burkes are each charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Of the 13 homicides recorded in the city this year, police have made arrests in all but two, police Sgt. Nicovian Price said during the news conference during which the arrests were announced.
Information from the public helped officers with the arrests, Price said.
“We want y’all to continue to reach out to the Albany Police Department and provide us with information that will help us make arrests,” he said.
The three are accused in the shooting death of Quamyia Jones, who was killed on Aug. 11 on the 1900 block of West Highland Avenue.
Jones was visiting a friend at that address and had her infant child with her at the time of the shooting. The child was not injured.
Murder is one of Georgia’s “seven deadly sins” charges for which juveniles can be prosecuted as adults.
Police also took an 18-year-old female into custody in the case. Police suspected that she gave false information to officers. She later was released and will not face charges, police said.
Other suspects arrested on Wednesday included:
-- Mercedes Alexo Zackery, 25, 1610 newton Road, charged with forgery;
-- Jacoby Nathaniel Boyd, 20, 1000 Crawford Drive, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
-- Shanetrice Lashawn Dawson, 26, 403 S. McKinley Ave., charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud;
-- Shaden Javae Ellis, 18, 1800 Sussex Court, charged with probation violation.
The armed robbery suspect was questioned Wednesday morning, and police had not yet announced whether he will be charged.