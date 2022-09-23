The autopsy report for Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man who died while in police custody in Colorado three years ago, has been changed to update the cause of death from "undetermined" to "complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint," Adams County Chief Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan said Friday.

In August 2019, McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist, was walking home from a store when he was apprehended by Aurora police officers responding to a "suspicious person" call. Police said McClain had resisted and he was placed into a carotid hold.

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

(0) comments

