The University System of Georgia's Board of Regents recently approved eliminating a mandatory Special Institutional Fee charged since 2009 to students systemwide. That action will save full-time Georgia Southwestern students $242 per semester.
AMERICUS -- The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia recently voted to eliminate the Special Institutional Fee and to not raise tuition at most institutions for the 2022-2023 academic year, including Georgia Southwestern State University.
This is the fifth time in seven years that the board has approved keeping tuition costs flat across most institutions in the university system.
The board had initially established the Special Institutional Fee to provide financial support for high-quality academic programs and operations during the reductions in state funding caused by the Great Recession. The fee has continued since that time, but beginning in Fiscal Year 2023, the state will increase USG’s budget by almost $230 million, allowing for the fee’s elimination.
Georgia Southwestern continues to be ranked as one of the best values and most affordable colleges in Georgia. See how GSW compares with competitors at gsw.edu/affordability, and learn more about the breakdown of GSW’s tuition and fees online at gsw.edu/tuitionandfees.
Undergraduates can still apply for free before the May 1 deadline online at gsw.edu/apply. SAT/ACT scores are not required for fall 2022 admission.
