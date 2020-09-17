MACON – An Ellaville man, found in possession of a stolen gun by Perry Police officers, pleaded guilty to his crime this week.
Gary Michael Buck, 39, of Ellaville pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm before U.S. District Judge Tripp Self, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler said in a news release. Buck faces a maximum 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8, 2020.
“When we investigate violent crimes in the Middle District of Georgia, we often find criminals in possession of stolen guns," Peeler said. "We refuse to let stolen guns become the currency of criminals and will federally prosecute those who choose to possess a stolen firearm. I want to thank the Perry Police Department, FBI and ATF for their tireless efforts to make our communities safer by removing stolen guns from our streets.”
Perry Police Department officers discovered Buck with a stolen firearm on May 1, 2019, after an officer pulled him over for driving with an expired temporary tag and making an illegal traffic maneuver. Buck was recorded admitting the firearm was stolen and also spontaneously told an FBI officer on the way to his arraignment that he knew the gun he possessed was stolen. The stolen firearm was a Hi-Point, Model C-9, 9mm Luger caliber, semi-automatic pistol.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. It is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
The case was investigated by the Perry Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Ouzts is prosecuting the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.