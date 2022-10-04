LAKE CITY, Fla. -- This October, Ellianos Coffee is partnering with the National Breast Cancer Foundation in its commitment to Helping Women Now.
NBCF provides early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. According to National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women in the United States. Sixty-five percent of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, for which the 5-year survival rate is 99%.
From Oct. 5-14, all Ellianos Coffee locations will raise money to be donated directly to NBCF. By adding $1 to their coffee orders, Ellianos customers will help NBCF increase access to breast health care and services in the United States. NBCF works with hospitals and breast health centers in communities across the U.S. to remove barriers to critical screenings, helping women detect breast cancer in its earliest, most treatable stage.
"What really drew our team to National Breast Cancer Foundation is their direct, person-to-person interaction with women who do not have access to screenings, educational resources, or support for their breast cancer journey," Ellianos Coffee President and Founder Scott Stewart said of the fundraising efforts. "They truly understand the gaps in breast cancer care within the United States and work to fill those gaps with compassion and excellence."
NBCF also ensures the comfort of women walking through their cancer diagnosis by providing what they call HOPE Kits. These tangible expressions of hope are filled with thoughtful items that encourage and comfort women, such as herbal teas to ease chemo-related nausea, lip balm, or a journal. A portion of the donations raised in Ellianos' fundraising efforts will be allocated to build HOPE Kits for women waiting to receive them.