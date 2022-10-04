ellianos coffee.jpg

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- This October, Ellianos Coffee is partnering with the National Breast Cancer Foundation in its commitment to Helping Women Now.

NBCF provides early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. According to National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women in the United States. Sixty-five percent of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, for which the 5-year survival rate is 99%. 

