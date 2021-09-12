Emergency crews respond to possible explosion at Atlanta-area apartment complex By Deanna Hackney, CNN Sep 12, 2021 Sep 12, 2021 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An explosion was reported at an apartment complex in an Atlanta suburb Sunday.Dunwoody Police received calls regarding an explosion at the Arrive Apartments, they said on Twitter.Reports of the explosion came in at 1:24 p.m., according to police."We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation," police said. The apartment complex is in the Perimeter area of Dunwoody, just north of Atlanta.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +45 PHOTOS: Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech Football Photos: Ben Ennis Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Georgia North America Southeastern United States The Americas United States Accidents, Disasters And Safety Explosions Atlanta Apartment Complex Dunwoody Law Telecommunications Broadcasting Events Commerce Explosion Police Dept Sandy Springs More News News featured Possession of firearm lands convicted felon a 68-month prison sentence From staff reportsUpdated 5 min ago 0 News A company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies in October By Lauren M. Johnson, CNNUpdated 4 min ago 0 News Emergency crews respond to possible explosion at Atlanta-area apartment complex By Deanna Hackney, CNNUpdated 34 min ago 0 News Second murder hornet nest of the year eradicated and a third nest located By Jenn Selva, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Possession of firearm lands convicted felon a 68-month prison sentence A company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies in October Emergency crews respond to possible explosion at Atlanta-area apartment complex Second murder hornet nest of the year eradicated and a third nest located » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFormer Marine wearing body armor fatally shoots 4 people, including baby in mother's arms, Florida sheriff saysFOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Ousmane Kromah's big night helps Lee County past LowndesCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia countiesHuge South Georgia football showdown coming Friday when Lowndes visits Lee CountyMonoclonal antibody treatments for COVID show positive resultsAlbany couple sentenced for sex traffickingTrent Brown donates to Help Communities In Schools of GeorgiaAPD officers cleared in fatal shooting of assault suspectRoss James Urquhart IIIKyle Larson involved with two storylines for Sunday's NASCAR race at Indy Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Albany home in Hidden Lakes subdivision is true luxury on the lakePHOTOS: Lee County vs. Lowndes FootballPHOTOS: Scenes from What's Up Wednesday event at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: Albany State vs. Shorter FootballPHOTOS: Labor Day at Chehaw Park in AlbanyPHOTOS: Theatre Albany’s production of Mama Mia! opens WednesdayPHOTOS: Baseball Hall of Fame Induction CeremonyPHOTOS: Scenes from the wild in Southwest GeorgiaMost humid cities in AmericaHow in-house counsel salaries stack up Newspaper Ads
