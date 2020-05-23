ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the availability of up to $6 million in emergency funding for more than 50 Georgia counties impacted by extensive flooding from multiple storms this spring. In partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation, this funding is being made available from GDOT’s Local Grants Program.
Following the series of damaging storms, on March 5, Kemp signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for counties that had experienced extensive flooding. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency reached out to the declared counties to assess damages for potential assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Ultimately, the statewide damage assessment did not meet the required threshold for FEMA assistance; however, the localized damage in some areas was significant. With strong support from the State Transportation Board to aid local governments, GDOT reviewed the damage, made assessments, and worked to find funding to support those much-needed repairs.
“With so many Georgia counties impacted from the storms earlier this year, it was imperative the state act to support the emergency needs of our local counties and communities,” Kemp said. “Hard-working Georgians depend on reliable roads and bridges, and this emergency funding will help ensure safe passage now and in the future as Georgia re-opens for business.”
For the purpose of storm repairs, funding allocations were based on material costs such as pipes, culverts, and gravel for dirt roads, or a percentage of the contract cost associated with those repairs. Funding awarded will be in addition to any other grants allocated to a local government. Eligible counties that reported roadway damage to GEMA/HS will receive correspondence directly from GDOT with information regarding how to access the funding.
“We are proud to provide this funding to help support the needs of these local communities,” Tim Golden, chairman of the State Transportation Board, said. “It is always the goal of the board and the department to provide assistance when and where we can, particularly for those counties that have been hit so hard by these unexpected storms. We hope this funding helps them in these especially challenging times.”
