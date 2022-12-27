Emergency personnel deal with long holiday weekend accompanied by severe weather

Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Director Sam Allen, pictured at a Dougherty County Commission meeting earlier this year, said Tuesday that there were no significant weather-related issues during the long holiday weekend that saw temperatures drop into the teens.

 File Photo

ALBANY — Dougherty County’s temperature dip into the teens over the holiday weekend was a relatively uneventful one for first responders.

Traffic accidents were down and, most importantly, there were no fatalities from temperatures that dropped to as low as 16 degrees on Christmas Eve, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.

