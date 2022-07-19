Emmett Till grew up in a two-story, red brick house on the South Side of Chicago before leaving the city in 1955 to visit family in Mississippi, where the 14-year-old Black teen was lynched after being accused of whistling at a White woman.

An African American cultural preservation organization on Tuesday announced that Emmett's childhood home will be one of 33 sites and organizations across the country to receive a portion of $3 million in grants.

