ATLANTA -- A Georgia House committee has given its approval to a Senate bill aimed at restricting the type of care doctors could provide to transgender minors.

If signed into law, Cordele Republican Sen. Carden Summers’ Senate Bill 140 would prevent doctors from providing surgical or hormone treatments for gender dysphoria to people under age 18. Minors already on hormones for gender dysphoria could continue receiving treatment. The bill would allow puberty-blocking medicine for transgender youths, which Summers said is intended to provide a pause before choosing whether to undergo irreversible treatment.

