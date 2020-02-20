ALBANY -- For one Albany woman, a momentary lapse of judgment has followed her for 20 years, as a shoplifting conviction from her teenage years has impacted her life well into adulthood.
More than 80 percent of Dougherty County residents have arrest records, according to the Southwest Georgia Legal Self-Help Center, one of a number of organizations that were on hand Thursday for a community empowerment event at Albany High School. A representative with the organization was at the event to help those with criminal histories through the process of having their records expunged
Even a misdemeanor conviction for a crime like shoplifting or marijuana possession can stay on a person’s record for decades, affecting their ability to find work, housing or receive financial aid for college.
“I have a criminal history dating back to when I was 17 years old,” the 37-year-old woman, who did not want to give her name, told The Herald. “I was young, impressionable. I shoplifted with a group of friends.”
The woman, who sought assistance from the center on Thursday, did not initially seek legal counsel and entered a guilty plea, not knowing that there were other options such as pleading nolo contendere to the charge.
“It’s prevented me from getting jobs,” she said. “My background is in early childhood education. I can’t get a job teaching because of that.”
Her story is not unique, said Nancy Long, a legal navigator with the self-help center, which does not give legal advice but provides legal paperwork and makes referrals to attorneys to assist clients through the legal maze.
Some 84 percent of Dougherty County residents have criminal records, according to officials at the center, and since June 2018, 15,595 have sought their assistance. About 97 percent of those people live in Dougherty County, but there have been visitors from 19 states and even other countries, with some of the latter having immigration issues stemming from their legal troubles.
On Thursday, more than 30 people stopped to talk with Long about their issues.
“A lot of the people we serve cannot read and write,” Long said. “They do not understand the legal system. It’s so important to get the correct information out.”
Residents who need assistance can visit the center at 225 Pine Ave., Room 209, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
“It is the responsibility of the person who was charged or who has finished doing their time to ensure their record is sealed or can be sealed,” Long said.
The high number of people in the community with criminal records is a serious hindrance to those individuals in terms of getting work, said Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones, who was one of the organizers of Thursday’s event.
In addition to legal assistance, the event featured opportunities for area residents to learn about educational opportunities at Albany Technical College and Albany State University and training programs that are available.
“That’s a very critical piece,” Jones said of helping residents clean up their criminal records. “We’re going to team up with the law (center) in the near future and have an expungement event.”
