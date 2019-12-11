ALBANY -- Empty Bowls, which in its 10 years has become something of a special cultural and philanthropic phenomenon in the community, is getting something of a makeover in 2020 ... not that anyone wants to mess up a good thing.
The primary change is that the annual fundraiser that benefits Albany Area Arts Council programs and the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging's Meals on Wheels program -- and brings disparate elements of the community together for a simple meal -- will be held this year for the first time at the upstairs ballroom of the student center at Albany State University's West Campus.
Tickets are already on sale and are expected -- as usual -- to sell out, according to SOWEGA Council on Aging Executive Director Izzie Sadler.
"Yes, this is always very popular, and we're already getting people in buying tickets," Sadler said Wednesday. "There are a lot of people asking about the tickets, so it's important that the public know that we have only 300 bowls for sale, as usual."
Tickets are $25 and are available only at the front desk of the Council on Aging's headquarters at 335 W. Society Ave.
Sadler's counterpart with the Arts Council, Nicole Willis, said there are a number of reasons the program is so popular with the public and has proved beneficial with both agencies.
"This program is sustainable because the community loves it," Willis said. "And part of the reason they love it is that it brings the community together in a way not many other events do.
"Empty Bowls raises much-needed money for both agencies, plus it introduces members of the community to both that might not normally be aware of what we do. This allows us to reach an audience we might not ordinarily reach."
A number of restaurants typically provide soup -- and other goodies -- and Willis said that she and Sadler are currently lining up participating eateries. As for the bowls themselves, she said "the usual suspects" -- including the city's Recreation and Parks Department -- will create the unique vessels for the soup.
The event will be held Jan. 22 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
"The funds raised have a tremendous impact on our agencies, but I think the awareness that is raised is the biggest benefit of Empty Bowls," Sadler said. "It brings our community together in a way I haven't seen. It's more than just the soup and the bowls. It's the community sharing this special moment together."
Willis, meanwhile, said bringing Albany State into the Empty Bowls program is another plus for the event.
"The ballroom is a nice, warm space, and the partnership with Albany State is an additional plus," she said.