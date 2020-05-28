ALBANY -- Dougherty County’s emergency medical personnel have started noticing a disturbing trend when they respond to calls, that of patients refusing to go to the hospital out of fear of contracting COVID-19.
By doing so, they are putting themselves in danger, said Sam Allen, director of Dougherty County Emergency Medical Service.
“We have a lot of people in the community who have other medical problems” than the coronavirus, he said during a Thursday COVID-19 news conference with other medical and elected leaders. “(Some are) expressing reluctance to go to the hospital.”
That reluctance is based on the fear that transportation by ambulance or going to the hospital could expose them to the virus.
“We want you to know it is safe to go to the hospital,” Allen said. “It is safe to ride in an ambulance to the hospital.”
Earlier this year, EMS purchased equipment that disinfects ambulances, which are cleaned after each trip before being dispatched on another call. Ambulance personnel also wear protective suits, face guards and masks to help prevent them from contracting or transmitting the coronavirus.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital houses COVID-19 patients in wards separate from those in which patients hospitalized for other medical issues are treated.
Through Thursday, there were 144 confirmed deaths of Dougherty County residents who tested positive for the coronavirus, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
Encouragingly, the county recently had a six-day period in which there were no deaths, he said.
In his work, Fowler said he has been exposed to people who are positive for the coronavirus who were not wearing masks and they gave a variety of excuses.
“Some of them say it messes my hair up, it just doesn’t feel right,” he said. “Some people say it makes them break out. I think what we are doing is working. If everybody in Albany, Dougherty County, wears a mask, I’d say in two weeks we’ll see a significant difference in Dougherty County -- even if it messes up your hair.”
Other people have told him that if they get a positive test result they wouldn’t notify others because they were concerned their friends would not want to be around them, Fowler said.
Phoebe has experienced a decline in patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, as have other hospitals in southwest Georgia.
Phoebe also has seen a decrease in patients who are critically ill and have to be placed on ventilators as well as deaths, said Dr. Steven Kitchen, the hospital's chief medical officer. The mortality rate of those who were hospitalized and those placed on ventilators also has dropped significantly.
On Thursday, there were a total 53 Covid-19 patients at Phoebe Health System hospitals and eight who were awaiting test results, with 59 of those in Albany and two at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
“The number of patients on any given day has fluctuated between 50 and 70,” Kitchen said. “What we have seen is a plateau. I think this is directly a result of the public health and prevention measures that have been put in place.”
Next week, the Albany and Dougherty County commissions will each consider a joint resolution that would require anyone entering a government building to wear a mask while inside.
Scientists believe that up to 50 percent of transmission of the coronavirus is from people who are asymptomatic, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said, and 35 percent of people who are infected never show symptoms but can still spread the disease.
The city and county this month passed a joint resolution requesting that anyone who is out in public wear a mask. While that resolution is not mandatory, the one covering their government buildings would be.
“I’m not going to sit here and debate those people who are saying they don’t have to wear a mask,” Dorough said. “What I am simply saying is if you don’t wear a mask, you won’t come in a city building.”
