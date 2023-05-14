End of Title 42 immigration policy brought fewer migrants than expected, but communities are still on high alert

Migrants seeking asylum in the US look through the border wall as volunteers offer assistance on the other side on May 13 in San Diego.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

The expiration of a Covid-related border restriction policy known as Title 42 has so far brought fewer migrant arrivals than expected, but southern border communities still worry about overcrowded migrant processing and detention facilities.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday the number of migrants at the US southern border "are markedly down over what they were prior to the end of Title 42."

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Paradise Afshar, Elizabeth Wolfe, Ray Sanchez and Homero De la Fuente contributed to this report.

