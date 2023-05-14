The expiration of a Covid-related border restriction policy known as Title 42 has so far brought fewer migrant arrivals than expected, southern border communities have reported, but concerns remain about overcrowded migrant processing and detention facilities.

The mayor of Laredo said on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday the community received about 700 migrants on Saturday as well as some overflow from El Paso and Brownsville. The city has "not been overwhelmed at this point," Mayor Victor Treviño said, but challenges remain.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Paradise Afshar, Elizabeth Wolfe, Ray Sanchez and Homero De la Fuente contributed to this report.

