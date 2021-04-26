ALBANY -- Each spring, CO-AGE presents “Engage with CO-AGE,” the coalition’s annual conference that kicks off the beginning process of selecting issues for the upcoming year’s legislative priorities.
In July, CO-AGE members vote to prioritize the top five issues that will be brought to the state's elected officials in legislative sessions. These priorities will be the focus of CO-AGE and its efforts with the governor, General Assembly and Department of Human Services.
CO-AGE, the COalition of Advocates for Georgia’s Elderly, is a grassroots organization made up of a diverse group of individuals, organizations, consumers, stakeholders and providers whose common goal is to advocate on behalf of -- and with -- older adults. It is the advocacy arm of the Georgia Council on Aging that serves in an advisory capacity on aging issues. The coalition was formed to be:
-- A forum to identify and address concerns of older Georgians;
-- A vehicle for bringing broad-based input on aging issues from across the state;
-- A diverse group interested in “aging specific” and inter-generational issues;
-- A unifying force communicating the importance of providing supportive communities and adequate services and programs for older Georgians.
Historically an in-person event, Engage with CO-AGE is currently an informational video that will:
-- Introduce the group's elected officials who are at the forefront of advocacy;
-- Provide updates from the previous year’s legislative priorities;
-- Give instructions on how individuals can have their voice heard on issues that matter during the 2022 Legislative Session;
-- Educate participants on other current bills that affect Georgia seniors;
-- Provide an opportunity to become a member of CO-AGE.
For additional information, contact the Southwest Georgia Council on Agint at www.sowegacoa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.