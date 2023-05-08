engineering.jpg

From left, Kimata Thomas, Nicholas Myers, Jamye Thigpen, Rosalba Mazzotta, and Eric Okanume make up the advisory board for the Peach State Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation. 

 Special Photo: Chamberlain Smith

ATHENS -- When Rosalba Mazzotta was in the midst of her internship at a firm in the energy industry, the fourth-year biochemical engineering major took the opportunity to brush up on some of her research.

She counted the number of employees of color. She also counted the number of white employees named John.

