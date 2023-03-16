English professor in Florida says university terminated his contract after a complaint over his racial justice unit

Former Palm Beach Atlantic University English Professor Samuel Joeckel stands in front of the Palm Beach Court House in Florida on February 20.

 Damon Higgins/Palm Beach Post/USA Today Network

A former English professor at Florida's Palm Beach Atlantic University says the school terminated his contract early after a complaint that he was "indoctrinating" students by teaching about racial justice.

Sam Joeckel told CNN in a Wednesday statement he felt the university ended his contract early "for a clear reason: my decision to teach and speak about racial justice."

Recommended for you

Tags