Environmental groups sue FAA for SpaceX launch that exploded in April

The SpaceX Starship exploded after launch for a flight test from Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20.

Environmental groups are suing the Federal Aviation Administration in federal court over SpaceX's launch of its massive Starship rocket last month.

The rocket — the most powerful ever built — took off from a launch pad at SpaceX's privately owned spaceport in South Texas on April 20 before exploding over the Gulf of Mexico about four minutes into flight.

