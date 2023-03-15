EPA finalizes rule to cut down on harmful smog and pollution from power plants

The Environmental Protection Agency announced on March 15 it had finalized its so-called good-neighbor rule, which aims to cut down on harmful smog and nitrogen oxide pollution from coal-fired power plants and industrial facilities.

 Gabriella Demczuk/The New York Times/Redux

The agency will require 23 states that are currently not meeting the requirements to adhere to the rule, which sets limits on air pollution from smog and ground-level ozone that wafts into other states. For instance, if one state generating ozone and smog through its coal-fired plants is sending ozone into another state, it could be in violation of the rule.

