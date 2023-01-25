The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced it plans to stop six coal-fired power plants from continuing to dump coal ash -- a toxic byproduct of coal-fired electricity -- into unlined ponds.

The agency announced last year that it would begin to enforce Obama-era regulations requiring coal-fired power plants to clean up the waste generated from their operations. There are approximately 500 unlined coal-ash ponds in the United States, according to the EPA.

