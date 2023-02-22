The head of the Environmental Protection Agency threatened expensive consequences if Norfolk Southern fails to fully clean up its toxic train wreck and pay for the fallout in East Palestine, Ohio.

The EPA's new, legally binding order -- set to take effect Thursday -- "will ensure that Norfolk Southern pays for the mess that they've created," EPA Administrator Michael Regan told CNN on Wednesday.

