The nation's top environmental official promised to support East Palestine, Ohio, throughout the cleanup of a toxic train derailment there that fueled anxiety about potential health effects and said the train's operator must pay to clean "the mess that they created."

The US Environmental Protection Agency ordered the operator, Norfolk Southern, to handle and pay for all necessary cleanup in a legally binding order that will take effect Thursday.

CNN's Celina Tebor, Kevin Liptak, Artemis Moshtaghian and Yon Pomrenze.

