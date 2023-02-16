usda.jpg

In recognition of Black History Month, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman and USDA Farm Service Agency Georgia State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently co-hosted a roundtable discussion at Fort Valley State University directly engaging with underserved and/or underrepresented agricultural producers.

 Special Photo: USDA

FORT VALLEY – In recognition of Black History Month, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman and USDA Farm Service Agency Georgia State Executive Director Arthur Tripp co-hosted a roundtable discussion at Fort Valley State University directly engaging with underserved and/or underrepresented agricultural producers to learn about challenges, concerns and opportunities where the EPA and USDA FSA can provide support.

“The responsibility of feeding, clothing and fueling America is such a tremendous challenge farmers face every day," Blackman said. "Additionally, dealing with variables like weather, pests, labor, cost of inputs, and regulatory compliance, underrepresented and underserved farmers face supplemental challenges like disparate access to resources and education. That is why it is so important for us to hear and directly engage with these producers to better understand how we can help and provide support."

Tags

More News