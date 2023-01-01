Epic flooding leads to water rescues and highway closures in California as the storm system threatens more states

Nurse Katie Leonard, left, assists Scott Mathers, right, as they rescue Mathers' mother, Patsy Costello, 88, after being trapped in her vehicle for over an hour on Astrid Drive in Pleasant Hill, California, on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

 Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP

More than 15 million people from the West Coast to Wisconsin are under winter weather alerts Sunday as the storm system that caused life-threatening flooding in California pushes east.

Thousands of Californians are still grappling with power outages or impassable roads Sunday after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the state.

