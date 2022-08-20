Epicurean Butter said in an announcement it was recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs after being alerted by its frozen dill supplier, SubHerb Farms, that a dozen lots have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
SubHerbs detected the potential contamination based upon a test from one of the supplier's food manufacturing customers in Canada that used the ingredient in one of their finished products, the announcement said.
There have been no illnesses reported as of Friday in connection to the issue, according to the announcement.
"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the announcement said.
The recalled tubs were distributed at Wegmans Food Markets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington D.C., the announcement said.
Twelve lots of the product that include over 1,000 tubs were included in the recall. The product is sold in a black plastic cup that is wrapped with a Wegmans label on its sides and the lid. Customers who purchased the product from these lots "are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund," the announcement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.