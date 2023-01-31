ALBANY – A group committed to addressing racial inequities in the region met in Albany on Tuesday to discuss past accomplishments and make future plans at a conference attended by local leaders and organizations.
The Atlanta-based Partnership for Southern Equity’s "Equity Tour" will make another stop in Brunswick on Wednesday.
The effort is part of an $800,000 grant initiative funded by the Sapelo Foundation, with a statewide network based in Atlanta and local networks in Albany, Brunswick and Savannah.
It was launched during the time when the Albany area was one of the hardest-hit by COVID-19. United Way of Southwest Georgia is the lead group locally and has initiated "Reimagine Albany" to work toward the goals of recovering and reimagining systems and policies post-COVID; advancing the movement for black lives and broader racial justice, and building infrastructure networks to work on short- and long-term goals.
“We wanted to come back as an organization to reconvene the community and reflect on the plan and highlight the accomplishments, and also to encourage people to stay together,” Nathaniel Smith, founder and chief equity officer of the Partnership for Southern Equity, said during an interview prior to the start of the conference. “As a regional organization, we know nothing is more powerful than the power to convene.”
The Tuesday meeting also was a chance to gather community input. After brief presentations from several speakers, including United Way President and CEO Shaunae Motley, the audience broke into small groups for discussion.
At the top of the list of issues previously identified in Albany is affordable, quality housing, food access and the existence of food deserts where residents don’t have convenient access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and transportation, Smith said.
Health care is another area identified as a concern in Albany.
Asked how the initiative will address those issues, Smith responded: “This is it. This is how you bring the community together. If the community allows us to stay, we will stick around and ensure this plan is implemented.”