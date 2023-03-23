Ethan Crumbley's parents should stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, appellate court says

Ethan Crumbley's parents, pictured here in 2022, in Pontiac, Michigan, should stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, an appellate court has ruled.

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter will stand trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the four deaths their son Ethan Crumbley caused in a November 2021 school shooting in what may be a precedent-setting case, the Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled.

The parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have argued the charges have no legal justification and that they should not be held responsible for their son's killings.

