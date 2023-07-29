(CNN) — The European Union suspended all security cooperation and will no longer provide financial support to Niger following the coup in the West African country, the bloc’s top diplomat said.

Abdourahamane Tiani, a general who leads the country’s presidential guard, was declared the country’s new leader after President Mohamed Bazoum was detained earlier this week.

CNN’s Tim Lister and Larry Madowo contributed to this report

