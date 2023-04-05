French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen arrive in Beijing Wednesday for a visit France has framed as a high stakes chance to push China to do more for peace in Ukraine, but where European economic interests will also loom large.

Macron -- who is traveling with a delegation of roughly 50 business leaders -- will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other top officials on Thursday, before a separate meeting with Xi and von der Leyen later that day, according to an Elysee source.

CNN's Xiaofei Xu and Saskya Vandoorne in Paris, Wayne Chang in Hong Kong, and Alex Hardie and Sugam Pokharel in London contributed reporting.

