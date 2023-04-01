okefenokee.jpg

ATLANTA — A bill that would overhaul electric vehicle charging in Georgia is headed to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. It passed the state legislature Monday.

The legislation changes how EV drivers pay to charge at public charging stations. Currently, drivers pay by the amount of time they’re plugged into the charger. Under Senate Bill 146, they would instead pay by the amount of electricity they use — similar to how gas pumps charge by the gallon.

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future.

