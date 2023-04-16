The evacuation order in place since Tuesday for residents near a recycling plant fire in Richmond, Indiana, was lifted Sunday after officials determined it was safe for residents to return to their homes, Wayne County Emergency Management said.

The agency consulted with the county's health department and state health partners in reviewing "several sets of testing data provided by the Environmental Protection Agency," and all parties determined that the areas are safe, city officials announced.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

