Evacuations underway after a train derails in Minnesota

A train carrying an unknown substance derailed Thursday morning in the city of Raymond, Minnesota.

 WCCO

A train carrying ethanol derailed Thursday morning in Raymond, Minnesota, and several cars caught fire, officials said, forcing nearby residents to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

The derailment occurred at approximately 1 a.m., the Raymond Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Tags