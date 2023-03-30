Evacuations underway after a train derails in Minnesota

Sunny. High around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
A train carrying an unknown substance derailed Thursday morning in the city of Raymond, Minnesota.
A train carrying ethanol derailed Thursday morning in Raymond, Minnesota, and several cars caught fire, officials said, forcing nearby residents to evacuate their homes as a precaution.
The derailment occurred at approximately 1 a.m., the Raymond Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
The train was carrying mixed freight, including ethanol and corny syrup, Lena Kent, general director of public affairs for BNSF Railway, told CNN.
There are no reported injuries and railroad personnel are responding to the site and will work the first responders, Kent said.
Homes within a half-mile of the derailment were evacuated, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The main track is blocked and an estimated time for reopening the line is not available, the railroad said. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed a nearby highway due to the derailment and fire, the fire department said.
Raymond is approximately two hours west of Minneapolis.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
