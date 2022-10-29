drought.png

Water levels at Lake Mead, Nev., photographed from the Hoover Dam on Oct. 26, are at 26% of the reservoir’s capacity, which is visible from the change in color of the lake’s walls.

 Jacob Fischler/Georgia Recorder

LAKE MEAD, Nev. — The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full.

Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in the 1930s as part of the Hoover Dam’s construction on the Colorado River.

