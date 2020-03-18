TIFTON — Students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will finish the remainder of the spring semester by receiving all of their instruction online beginning March 30. All scheduled ABAC events, including intercollegiate athletics, have been cancelled through the end of the spring term on May 7 due to the need for social distancing because of COVID-19.
A University System of Georgia media release on Monday said, “The University System of Georgia has decided that all 26 institutions will move to online instruction for all courses for the remainder of the semester with extremely limited exceptions. Residence halls will be closed, with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home or who cannot find housing elsewhere.”
Lindsey Roberts, the director of marketing and communication at ABAC, said students, faculty and staff should be prepared for other changes in their spring term schedule.
“Students, faculty and staff should monitor the ABAC website, and students should check their Stallion e-mail accounts for detailed information about their online classes,” Roberts said. “This is a situation that changes constantly, and everyone should be prepared to adjust to these changes.”
Alan Kramer, ABAC's athletics director, said the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) cancelled all intercollegiate sports seasons for the remainder of the spring semester. He said ABAC athletes who participated in the spring sports of softball, baseball, golf and tennis will have an additional year of eligibility.
Canceled activities for the spring semester range from the 2020 homecoming celebration to the Gee Haw Whoa Back Rodeo to the Folk Life Festival at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture. No timetable has been set as to when any of the events may be rescheduled.
Roberts said the ABAC commencement ceremonies in Tifton and Bainbridge on May 7 have been canceled. All other information regarding the spring semester will be posted on the ABAC website at www.abac.edu.
