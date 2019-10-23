ALBANY – An Albany group will commemorate 400 years of African-American history and the city’s civil rights movement on Saturday and a second ceremony on Nov. 16.
Both programs kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the Arthur K. Williams Microbusiness Enterprise Center and are being organized by the Estus Smith Vineyard Healing Foundation, doing business as the ARTriumph Historical Society for the Artesian Renaissance of Albany.
“We are having a special scroll of triumphs, (a) tribute for our Albany Movement veterans and the organization,” Albany State University professor Veronica Adams-Cooper, coordinator for Civic Saturday Albany, said. “The rolled scroll will be unrolled and read. Veterans will get to sign and will get a personal copy.”
Civic Saturday began in Seattle and has spread to more than 30 cities. It seeks to foster civic responsibility and citizen participation.
An August program in Virginia honored the first group of Africans brought to the Americas, and the final day of that event was designated as “Healing Day.”
“This is our first time bringing it to Albany,” Adams-Cooper said of Civic Saturday. “And with the 400 years, they all just blend together. This is a major civic history program for Albany.”
On Tuesday, Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas presented a proclamation to the group.
“In commemoration of the 1610-2019 Quadricentennial for African-American history, ARTriumph is celebrating the triumph of the Albany Movement, the civic actions undertaken during 1961-1962 by a coalition of African-American organizations and citizens committed to the full desegregation,” the proclamation reads in part.