The fallout from the Memphis police beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols continues with three more firings while prosecutors say they're still looking at everyone involved leading up to, during and following the deadly January encounter.

On Monday, officials announced the firings of three Memphis Fire Department personnel and disclosed that two more police officers than previously known had been put on leave. That's on top of the five Memphis police officers who've already been fired and charged; the disbanding of a police unit they belonged to; and two sheriff's deputies who were put on leave.

CNN's Nick Valencia, Mark Morales and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

