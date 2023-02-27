Four members of the same family charged in connection with the gruesome killing of Hong Kong model Abby Choi appeared in court Monday, after police said they found what are believed to be parts of her dismembered body, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

Choi's ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, his brother Anthony, 31, and their father, Kwong Kau, 65, are charged with her murder. Alex Kwong's mother Jenny Li, 63, is charged with perverting the course of justice, RTHK reported.

CNN's Wayne Chang, Jake Kwon and Tara Subramaniam contributed to this report.

Tags