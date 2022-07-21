Thomas Lane, one of the three former Minneapolis police officers convicted in February of violating George Floyd's civil rights, is set to be sentenced to federal prison on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors have asked Judge Paul A. Magnuson to sentence Lane to between 5.25 years to 6.5 years in prison for his role in the fatal restraint of Floyd on a Minneapolis street in May 2020. Earl Gray, Lane's attorney, said he plans to ask for a sentence of 27 months.

