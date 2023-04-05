Former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles pleaded not guilty Monday to a capital murder charge in connection with a shooting in January, court records show.

A waiver of arraignment filed in the Circuit Court of Tuscaloosa County indicates an attorney for Miles entered the not guilty plea, almost three months after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting that killed Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, near the University of Alabama campus in mid-January.

