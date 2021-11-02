ALBANY -- The Exchange Club of Albany celebrated its 85th anniversary at a recent club meeting and with a special dinner meeting. The celebration was attended by members and spouses and several visitors. Kay Griffin, an Exchange Club member, presented a program on the history of the local Exchange Club.
The Club was originally chartered Sept. 25, 1936 at Radium Springs with 23 charter members. About 75 guests attended the charter event. The highest number of original club members was 26 and the maximum age was 35.
The club started raising funds immediately for the community, taking donations to send the Albany High School band to Waycross. The club raised $40 by requesting people donate a quarter. They had several additional fundraisers to assist the Albany High School band. Another community project the club conducted for several years was to rent a garden plot and then plant vegetables. These vegetables were given to needy families. Boys from these families worked the community garden along with club members.
In April of 1941, the speaker for the day told Exchange Club members during a meeting that America was already at war with Germany. Because all the members were young, the majority were called to serve their country, and the club gave up its charter in 1942.
A little over two years later, the club re-chartered on April 24, 1946, with 47 members.
The club has always been family-oriented, and many members had sons or daughters who joined and even, in some cases, third generations have joined the club. The Exchange Club of Albany also has had some husbands and wives as members. Many members have more than 50 years serving in Exchange.
The Albany club's first woman member was installed in 2011. In 2016, Kay Griffin, became the club's first woman president.
Albany Exchange has raised money every year to give to local nonprofits in Dougherty and surrounding counties. The club's National Project is the prevention of child abuse, and it supports several organizations locally that work diligently to stop child abuse.
Exchange also supports Americanism, youth and community. The Exchange Club is very visible in the community and surrounding areas, recognizing first responders, law enforcement, veterans, freedom shrines, and many other events.
The Albany club started running the Exchange Club Fair of Southwest Georgia in 1955 on Lowe Road and moved to the current location in 1970. In the past, the fair has been one of the largest fundraisers, with funds used to maintain the grounds and give out money to nonprofits in the community.
Even though the Exchange Club has not had the fair the last two years, its membership will continue to raise funds to distribute to local nonprofits and support all the other groups it has supported for years. The club have other projects it is involved in, and is always looking for new ways to serve the southwest Georgia community.
There have been many prominent members in Exchange, both locally and nationally. One newspaper article pointed out some of the prominent Americans who had been members of the National Exchange Club, such as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Orville Wright and Calvin Coolidge.
Anyone interested in joining a Service Club and serve the community is encouraged to contact an Exchange Club member or join club members at one of their Friday meetings.
