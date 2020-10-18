ALBANY — The Exchange Club of Albany is having a Mega Yard Sale in the club’s 15,000-square-foot Exhibit Building Friday from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-until. Everything from furniture to yard equipment to appliances to household goods and so much more will be available.
“I’m out here now, and looking around I can’t begin to tell you all we have for sale,” Exchange Club Media Coordinator Gary Knight said Sunday.
“I’m looking at all kinds of furniture, cabinets, children’s toys, bicycles, yard equipment, sports equipment, golf clubs, sinks, vases, cookware. Pretty much anything you can name.”
Knight said money raised at the yard sale will be split 50-50: Half will be used to fund Exchange Club programs, and half will be used to “keep the grounds open.”
“We have $70,000 in expenses, whether we even open the doors or not,” Knight said. “We want to do all we can for the programs we support — like Liberty House — but we have to pay the bills, too.”
Knight said all funds raised at the Exchange Club’s recent golf tournament — which, he said, was “very successful” — will be used to fund club programs.
