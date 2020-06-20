ALBANY -- The Georgia District of the National Exchange Club held its annual convention recently with a historic ZOOM Meeting. Fussell Hughes of the Albany Club was installed as the district president, and Skip Nichols was installed as a district director. During the convention, Nichols and Jack Roberts recognized Exchangites who have served for many years and passed away this year, a job Nichols has done admirably for many years.
The Exchange Club of Albany also won a number of awards during the convention:
-- Exchange Club of the Year Award, Large Club -- Exchange Club of Albany;
-- Exchangite of the Year, Large Club -- Cody Jolley;
-- Outstanding Club Secretary, Large Club -- Cody Jolley;
-- Outstanding Club Treasurer, Large Club -- Ray Hinman;
-- Best Fundraising Project Award, Large Club -- Exchange Club of Albany for Bill Banks Tournament, Mike Trull President;
-- Harold N. McMillan Club History Book Award, Large Club -- Exchange Club of Albany, Mike Trull President;
-- Leonard C. Grace Best Bulletin Award, Large Club -- Exchange Club of Albany, Terry Brumbley.
The Exchange Club of Albany has historically been a very strong club nationally and is recognized countywide by Exchange. The Georgia district is the largest Exchange Club District in the country. The club is always looking for strong new members who are looking to make the southwest Georgia community better. Anyone interested in serving the community may text (229) 894-6505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.