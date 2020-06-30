ALBANY -- The Exchange Club of Albany held its yearly Installation and Exchangite of the Year Banquet with social distancing and Zoom meeting Friday night. The installation of executive board and board members was facilitated by Kathy Mize, the incoming national president, through Zoom.
The executive committee includes President Jim Smith; President Elect Ellier Gervero; Vice President Steve Perrine; Secretary Cody Jolley; Treasurer Ray Hinman, and Immediate Past President Mike Trull.
Board members are Roger Marietta, Joe Najjar, Keith Land, Derrell McGee, Terry Brumbley and Sheryl Giles.
The Exchangite of the Year is Gary Knight, who has been in the Exchange Club for more than 35 years and is a second-generation Exchangite. His father also won the Exchangite of the Year award in 1987. Knight said it was one of his proudest moments as an Exchangite but there are many others that also work very hard to serve their community and deserve the award.
Fussell Hughes, the new district president and member of the Albany club presented the district president banner, which will be proudly displayed at the Albany Club for the 2020-2021 Exchange Club year.
Although the club is not starting its weekly meetings, its club members intend to once the restrictions are lifted and it is safe. The club is staying in touch with members in various ways.
The Exchange Club also plans to start its annual fundraiser projects as soon as it is safe to begin providing funds for various nonprofits in the community. The Exchange Club has four pillars of service: Prevention of child abuse is the club's national and major project for the club, which also supports Americanism, Youth and Community Service.
Anyone looking to join an organization that works hard and serves the community is asked to consider the Exchange Club of Albany. Text (229) 894-6505 for more information.
(0) comments
