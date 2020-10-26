ALBANY -- The Exchange Club of Albany met its goal of surpassing $10,000 in sales at its Mega Yard Sale held at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds here Friday and Saturday. But Exchangites think they can do a little better.
So, club officials announced, the Exchange Club will have a "Blow-Out Yard Sale" on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in an effort to sell remaining donated items and to accept other items that will be placed on sale.
"We plan to work with any 'reasonable' offer," Exchange Club Media Coordinator Gary Knight said. "What we do not sell, we will offer one of the charitable organization we support an opportunity to select a couch, chair and/or other item for their respective organizations. After that, we will give the remaining items to one of the local organizations that will distribute them to the community.
"Exchange is all about serving the community in any way we can."
The Exchange Club's four Pillars of Service are prevention of child abuse (nationally and locally), Americanism, youth, and community.
