ALBANY -- In keeping with the National Exchange Club's decision to officially adopt child abuse prevention as its national project, the Exchange Club of Albany will make a presentation of Time Out Teddy Bears to the Albany Police Department and the Dougherty County Police Department Thursday. The plush toys can be handed out by law enforcement officers at domestic calls, automobile accidents and anytime they believe they would be appropriate.
The presentation will be made at 10 a.m. at 530 West Broad. There will be brief comments and an opportunity to take photos with the Exchange Club's real Time Out Teddy.
Exchange provides a variety of public awareness materials, designed to help inform and increase awareness of child abuse and how it can be prevented. These are used in conjunction with Exchange Clubs and Exchange Club Child Abuse Prevention Centers.
Additionally, Exchange supports and engages in a number of activities designed to heighten awareness of child abuse and its consequences and, locally, the Exchange Club of Albany supports a number of organizations financially and in other ways.
One of the resources the local club uses is the Time Out Teddy program, which encourages parents, caregivers and even children to “take time out” before they make the wrong decision or one that may hurt others. Time Out Teddy is a resource for our first responders, providing them with Time Out Teddy Bears to distribute on domestic disturbance calls, bad accidents or any way they determine the toys might comfort a child.
The Exchange Club of Albany strongly supports our law enforcement and all first responders. The other programs supported by Exchange are community, youth and Americanism.