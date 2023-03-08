China should not be surprised Washington and its allies in Asia are deepening military ties given Beijing's aggressive behavior toward many of its neighbors, the US ambassador to Japan said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with CNN.

"You look at India, you look at the Philippines, you look at Australia, you look at the United States, Canada or Japan. They (China) have had in just the last three months a military or some type of confrontation with every country. And then they're shocked that countries are taking their own steps for deterrence to protect themselves. What did they think they were going to do?" Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said in the interview at his residence in Tokyo.

CNN's Nectar Gan, Emiko Jozuka and Alex Stambaugh contributed to this report.

Tags