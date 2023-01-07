goal.png

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Revenue has announced that, on Jan. 3, taxpayer applications for the popular Georgia Education Expense Credit exceeded the $120 million cap on tax credits available in 2023. Applications submitted by the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program, Georgia’s largest student scholarship organization, totaled $72.6 million.

Because the $120 million annual cap was met – and exceeded – in one day, the DOR will prorate this amount among all individuals and businesses that submitted applications for their share of the tax credits. The DOR is working to finalize and prorate taxpayer applications accordingly.

