Explosion at mosque during Friday prayers in eastern Afghanistan By Ehsan Popalzai, CNN Nov 12, 2021 Nov 12, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An explosion took place during Friday prayers inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan, a local journalist told CNN on Friday.Security officials said at least 15 people including the mullah of the mosque were wounded in the blast, which occurred in the Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar province, the journalist said.Qari Hanif, director of Nangarhar's information and culture department, later told CNN that there were no fatalities in the blast.He said it occurred after a mine that was placed inside the mosque exploded. This is a breaking story, more to follow...The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +14 PHOTOS: Albany State University Ethics Awareness Week Students, faculty and staff participated un Ethics Awareness Week on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Afghanistan Asia Belief, Religion And Spirituality Continents And Regions Explosions Middle East Middle East And North Africa Society South Asia Buildings And Structures Mosques Points Of Interest Religious Buildings Cable News Network Blast Mosque Company Islam Nangarhar Journalist Department Official More News Pets Golden Retriever Rescued From Puppy Mill Treats Her First Toy Like A Baby | The Dodo Foster Diaries 1 hr ago 0 News After Astroworld, music festivals face new scrutiny over crowd safety By Faith Karimi and Ray Sanchez, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News After her mom battled Covid-19, this missionary traveled 7,500 miles to Ohio for a vaccine By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 +14 Multimedia centerpiecefeatured PHOTOS: Albany State University Ethics Awareness Week Photos contributed by Reginald Christian 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Britney Spears' conservatorship may finally come to an end Christopher Walken Destroyed A Genuine Banksy Artwork In Amazon’s ‘The Outlaws’ 'My forever begins today': Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum Ask Matt: Is ‘La Brea’ Meant to Be a Joke? » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDemocrats' plan would provide insurance for millions of low-income adultsFederal court issues emergency stay on vaccine mandateAlbany is among the most dangerous US metro areasGeorgia lawmakers pass Republican-backed House redistricting mapHome not-so-sweet home: Albany renters detail stories of rodent infestation, neglectBig bust: Largest meth seizure in Lee County results in three arrestsState lawsuit seeks to halt employer vaccine mandateJudge says 'there appears to be intentional discrimination' in Arbery jury selection, but allows trial to move forward with 1 Black jurorSouthern Company to shut down more coal plantsDougherty basketball teams eager to build off successful 2020-21 seasons Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Albany State football vs. Fort Valley State in the Fountain City ClassicPHOTOS: Albany Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates area businesses, nonprofitsPHOTOS: Monroe boys and girls basketballPHOTOS: Albany State University Student Leadership LuncheonPHOTOS: Lee County boys and girls basketballPHOTOS: Westover boys and girls basketballPHOTOS: Dougherty boys and girls basketballTHINGS TO DO: 5 things to do this weekend in the Albany area -- Nov. 12-14GET OUT THERE: Five things to do this weekend in the Albany area – Nov. 5-7PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves World Series Parade Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.