ATLANTA -- Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators has introduced a new commercial service offering Arrow Exterminators’ SmartCare service. This new disinfecting service is offered to industries of all kinds, including food service, retail, health care, hospitality, schools and more.
Officials with Arrow say it has never been more important to keep team members and customers protected from diseases and bacteria. Arrow Exterminators’ SmartCare ensures its customers an environmentally responsible approach to disinfecting areas that may have been invaded by bacteria, protozoans, fungi and viruses.
“In the midst of the pandemic, we recognized a service need for businesses and industries alike that we have never offered in the past,” Senior Vice President of Commercial Services Frank Roy said in a news release. “This service will disinfect, sterilize, deodorize and purify any surface that may have been infected by bacteria and viruses such as COVID-19.”
During the treatment, Arrow’s service professionals will apply a product that is EPA-registered, FDA-approved, NSF D2-certified, and USDA Organic-compliant.
“Our No. 1 priority has always been to protect the health and property of our customers in the most environmentally responsible manner,” Emily Thomas Kendrick, chief executive officer of the company, said. “With Arrow Exterminators’ SmartCare service, we have added another opportunity to accomplish that goal.”
For more information about Arrow Exterminators’ SmartCare service, visit arrowexterminators.com/smartcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.